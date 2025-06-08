Casino Stocks To Watch Now – June 5th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, SharpLink Gaming, Richtech Robotics, MGM Resorts International, and Everi are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the operation and management of casinos, gaming facilities and related hospitality services. Their performance tends to track consumer discretionary spending, tourism and the prevailing regulatory environment. Investors often view them as a way to gain exposure to the leisure and entertainment industry, while bearing the risks of economic cycles and legal changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 3,764,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.12. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.44. 504,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ SBET traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.23. 722,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,829. SharpLink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

NASDAQ RR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 11,650,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,680,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 39.74 and a quick ratio of 70.11. The firm has a market cap of $285.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of -5.19. Richtech Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 696,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Everi (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Everi stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 1.31. Everi has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVRI

See Also