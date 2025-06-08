CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 906.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,411,000 after buying an additional 1,823,788 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 17,349.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,826,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,996,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 18,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,598,000 after acquiring an additional 683,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.24 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.82.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.71.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

