Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 763,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,778,000 after purchasing an additional 228,498 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 116.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 107,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $243.02 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.82 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.86.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.