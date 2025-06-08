China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 34,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 146,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the first quarter valued at $3,383,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.
