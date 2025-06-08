Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8,381.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,764 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Ciena by 66.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $44.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $85.00 target price on Ciena in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $543,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,926,571.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $3,431,319. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

