Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $111.92 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.