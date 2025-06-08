Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Clear Secure by 113,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 957,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

