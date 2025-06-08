Craig Vosburg Sells 14,051 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $591.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.93. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

