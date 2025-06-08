Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.