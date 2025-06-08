Daniel A. Carestio Sells 17,626 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STE opened at $243.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.76. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after buying an additional 452,146 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,308,000 after buying an additional 170,392 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

