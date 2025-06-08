Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 228.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 29.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9,984.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 78,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $122.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 239.53, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,823,054.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,297.96. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,776 shares of company stock valued at $78,705,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

