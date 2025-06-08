Defense Stocks To Watch Now – June 5th

Citigroup, Boeing, and GE Aerospace are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture and support military equipment, weapons systems, aerospace vehicles and related defense technologies under government contracts. Their revenues and valuations are closely tied to national defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and policy decisions. Investors often view them as offering relatively stable cash flows and dividends, albeit with exposure to regulatory and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.01. 4,723,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,502,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.55. 1,580,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.74. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.41.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.74. 1,210,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

