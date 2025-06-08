Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after buying an additional 911,610 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,468,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,518,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 367,566 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

