Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.55. 28,214,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 57,345,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 1.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

