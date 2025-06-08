Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 1.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 8,470,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,450,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

