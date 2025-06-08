DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.29. 282,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 421,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 66,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

