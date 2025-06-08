DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 112,200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
NYSE DD opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -863.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.
Read Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Read More
