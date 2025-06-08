Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 14,170.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.20% of Dycom Industries worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 96,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of DY stock opened at $242.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $243.06.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.