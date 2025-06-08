Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $20.89. 140,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,654,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,492,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,128,000 after buying an additional 391,776 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,774,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,245,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,874,000 after acquiring an additional 155,619 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,689,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,514,000 after acquiring an additional 648,574 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

