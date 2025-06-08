Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 5th

Tesla, Lucid Group, Navitas Semiconductor, Rivian Automotive, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of electric cars, as well as those that produce key components (like batteries) or develop charging infrastructure. Buying these stocks lets investors gain exposure to the rapidly expanding clean-transportation sector and benefit from the global shift away from internal combustion engines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $27.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.19. 109,041,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,000,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $979.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.34.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 150,355,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,737,375. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 46,534,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,506. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 20,148,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,149,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,511,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,829,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

