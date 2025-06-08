Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.61 and last traded at C$22.70, with a volume of 283365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3,800.00 to C$3,300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.32%.

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

