Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.01. 2,064,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,578,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tobam purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

