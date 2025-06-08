ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of ESAB worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 15,942.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 167,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE ESAB opened at $126.80 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,807.35. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.