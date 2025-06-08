Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 38,867.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ferrari by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $18,276,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $482.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

