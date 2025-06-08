First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First National were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Separately, Hovde Group cut First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

