Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.19. 1,939,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,577,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $290.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,720,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,096 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $17,032,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,859,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,076,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,542,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

