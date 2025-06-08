Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $167.72 and last traded at $166.49. 288,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 730,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $186.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

