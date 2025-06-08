FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Position Decreased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 337,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 199,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FSCO stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

