FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

