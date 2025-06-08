FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 92,283.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

