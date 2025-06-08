FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Position Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 98,020.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $962.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

