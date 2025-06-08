Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.85 and last traded at $104.33. 505,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,863,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Futu by 285.2% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $116,315,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $98,651,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Futu by 883.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,262,000 after buying an additional 888,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $77,172,000.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

