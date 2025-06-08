GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 129,747 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 10,112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,747 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,928,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

