GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 136,516 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 7,044.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Brady by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brady by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BRC opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

