GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 69,221 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 12,771.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Wix.com by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $152.32 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average is $194.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wix.com from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.68.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

