GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 81,691 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 31,910.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,691 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.77.

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRD stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $181.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

