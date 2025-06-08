GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 9,950.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 67,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $785,267.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,236,895 shares in the company, valued at $299,288,549.25. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,207 shares of company stock valued at $14,076,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

