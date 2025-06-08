GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9,038.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 553,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 577,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,797 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $68.13 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.