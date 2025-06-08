GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 6,702.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,989 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Middlesex Water worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $70.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

