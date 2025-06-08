GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8,486.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,090 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 69,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.