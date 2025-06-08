GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 9,318.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,677 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,062.74. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $58.83 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

