GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 196,941 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5,420.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,941 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

