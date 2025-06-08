GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 66,781 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13,120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,781 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.19% of Landstar System worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.37. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.