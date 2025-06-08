GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 92,698 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 22,336.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

