GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10,890.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -190.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $800,213.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,777.05. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,884 shares of company stock worth $4,719,065. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

