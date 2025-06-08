GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 28,921.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

