GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 15,942.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESAB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESAB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $126.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

