GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 57,577.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.24% of RH worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $183.25 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.69.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

