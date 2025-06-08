GAMMA Investing LLC Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16,981.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $146.45 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

