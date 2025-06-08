GAMMA Investing LLC Has $8.73 Million Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 3,323.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 47,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,258,765.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,913,632.76. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 180,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,599 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.76. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

